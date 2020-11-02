US Foods sees organic case volume drop 22% in Q3
Nov. 02, 2020 6:57 AM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)USFDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- US Foods (NYSE:USFD) tops Q3 adjusted EBITDA expectations ($209M vs. $207M consensus) even after falling short with revenue and EPS. The adjusted EBITDA mark was double the level recorded in Q2.
- Total organic case volume decreased 22.2% during the quarter. Independent restaurant case volume decreased 6.8%, while organic independent restaurant case volume decreased 20.0%. The company says both case volume and net sales improved throughout the quarter as many of its customers adjusted to social distancing measures and capacity restrictions put in place on non-essential businesses as a result of COVID-19.
- US Foods held back on issuing guidance due to the uncertainty associated with COVID-19.
- USFD +0.14% premarket to $20.93.
- Earlier: US Foods EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue