Genesco CFO resigns

Nov. 02, 2020 6:59 AM ETGenesco Inc. (GCO)GCOBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Genesco (NYSE:GCO) CFO and SVP Melvin G. Tucker has resigned, effective November 27, 2020, in order to pursue an opportunity outside of the Company, and will assist in ensuring a smooth transition.
  • The company has commenced an executive search for a new chief financial officer.
  • In the interim, Mimi E. Vaughn, board chair, president and chief executive officer, who previously served as chief financial officer, will assume the responsibilities of the position of chief financial officer.
  • GCO +3.5% premarket to $18.34
  • Source: Press Release
