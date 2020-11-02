Genesco CFO resigns
Nov. 02, 2020 6:59 AM ETGenesco Inc. (GCO)GCOBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Genesco (NYSE:GCO) CFO and SVP Melvin G. Tucker has resigned, effective November 27, 2020, in order to pursue an opportunity outside of the Company, and will assist in ensuring a smooth transition.
- The company has commenced an executive search for a new chief financial officer.
- In the interim, Mimi E. Vaughn, board chair, president and chief executive officer, who previously served as chief financial officer, will assume the responsibilities of the position of chief financial officer.
- GCO +3.5% premarket to $18.34
- Source: Press Release