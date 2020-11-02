Gross gaming revenue in Macau fell 72.8% in October to $7.27B patacas, according to the Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. The mark was better than the -74% decline anticipated by analysts.

Gamblers are reported to have started returning to Macau casinos at a higher rate during the last two weeks of the month after visa backlogs cleared.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is up 3.00% in premarket trading and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is 1.33% higher.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

Related ETF: BJK.

