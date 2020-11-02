Enrollment underway in Immunic's Phase 2 part of IMU-838 study in COVID-19
- Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) has enrolled and randomized 200 patients in the Phase 2 part of the CALVID-1 trial for its selective oral DHODH inhibitor, IMU-838 for the treatment of hospitalized patients with moderate COVID-19.
- The current part of CALVID-1 is defined as a phase 2 proof-of-activity trial. As per the protocol, ~200 patients were to be included in order to perform a main efficacy analysis which will be used, in consultation between Immunic and an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC), to assess clinical activity of IMU-838 in moderate COVID-19 based on pre-defined criteria.
- No formal statistical analysis was pre-specified and all endpoints will be analyzed descriptively. Enrollment continues while the analysis is being prepared.
- Apart from assessing the clinical activity of IMU-838, the main analysis of the Phase 2 part may also be used for sample size determination, endpoint selection and potential other trial adjustments in order to continue with a confirmatory Phase 3 trial, if continued.
- The final design of the Phase 3 portion will be submitted as a protocol amendment to regulatory authorities.
- Findings of the main efficacy analysis of the Phase 2 part of our CALVID-1 trial are expected to be available in Q1 2021.