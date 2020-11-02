Needham lifts its price target on Buy-rated Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to $125 from $110 ahead of the company's earnings report on Thursday.

The firm expects Peloton to report 234M connected fitness adds to take its tally to 1.3M. Average revenue per user of of $2,300 is anticipated and churn under 0.7% per month.

"We believe the best way to think about PTON is as an integrated ecosystem of hardware, software and content. Therefore, the installed base of devices times the lifetime value is the best way to calculate PTON's value. We calculate PTON's LTV at $7,000, of which 67% ($4,700) is from the recurring subscription rev stream plus 33% ($2,300) is from the 1x hardware sale," calculates analyst Laura Martin.

Martin also points to the expanding total addressable market for Peloton after its price cut on the original bike and offering an untethered SVOD service.

Shares of Peloton are up 1.81% premarket to $112.20.

