Estee Lauder stocks higher on earnings topper
Nov. 02, 2020 7:29 AM ETThe Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)ELBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) reports net sales declined 9% on a constant currency basis in FQ1, driven by some temporary retail store closures and lower foot traffic in open stores attributable to COVID-19, partially offset by strong growth online.
- Acquisition of Have&Be contributed ~3% point of growth to reported net sales.
- Total net sales in mainland China, Korea and several other markets delivered strong growth Y/Y and the sales growth rate improved in nearly every market globally.
- Revenue by geography: The Americas: $873M (-25%); EMEA: $1.54B (-8%); Asia/Pacific: $1.15B (+9%).
- Revenue by segment: Skin Care: $2.04B (+10%); Makeup: $978M (-32%); Fragrance: $406M (-12%); Hair Care: $136M (flat%); Other: $7M (-42%).
- Adjusted gross margin rate +20 bps to 76.9% and adjusted operating margin rate slipped 60 bps to 20%.
- Q2 Guidance: Net sales: -5% to -3% vs. -5.1% consensus (-8% to -6%, on a constant currency basis); Diluted EPS: $1.41 to $1.57; Adjusted EPS: $1.45 to $1.60 vs. consensus of $1.73.
- The company’s recent acquisition of Dr. Jart+ is forecasted to contribute ~2% to overall Q2 sales growth.
- The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 10%.
- The company is well-positioned to facilitate the recovery in FY2021 as the market dynamics support it.
- Fabrizio Freda, President and CEO said, "We continue to expect our multiple engines of growth strategy to deliver sequentially improving sales growth each quarter in fiscal 2021, which we expect will build upon our estimated global prestige beauty share gains since the pandemic began. We are confident in the long-term growth opportunities for global prestige beauty and for the Company, reflected in our announcement today to raise our quarterly dividend by 10%.”
- EL should be able to reach new highs as it capitalizes on new trends in e-commerce, livestreaming and more to boost holiday sales, says Damien Robbins in his article on Seeking Alpha 'Estee Lauder: Time To Capture Holiday Season Strength'.
- Shares up 2.9% premarket.
- Previously: Estee Lauder EPS beats by $0.54, beats on revenue (Nov. 2)