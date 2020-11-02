Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) slips 16% in premarket, in response to its announcement that provided early data from its EMERGE Phase 2 trial evaluating vopratelimab in combination with ipilimumab (Bristol Myers Squibb's Yervoy) in PD-(L)1 inhibitor experienced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.

The intent of the trial was to induce ICOS hi CD4 T cells with ipilimumab, and then administer vopra with the goal of increasing proliferation and expansion of these cells, thus stimulating an immune response against cancer.

Early data indicates the trial will not meet pre-specified interim criteria for continuation of enrollment.

Combined tumor reduction for all doses was 38% with one confirmed response. In 0.10 mg/kg cohort, 55% of patients had tumor reduction and one overall response rate of 4.5%. Median overall survival for all dose groups combined was 11.6 months and has not been reached in the 0.10 and 0.03 mg/kg cohorts.

Nine patients remain on study, including four patients continuing to benefit on vopra alone after completion of up to four ipilimumab doses. The biomarker analysis is not yet complete.

59 patients were enrolled, 50 were evaluable. Vopra showed to be safe and the combination with ipilimumab was well tolerated.

Also, the company dosed the first patient in SELECT Phase 2 trial, evaluating vopra in combination with JTX-4014 (PD-1 inhibitor) in immunotherapy naïve biomarker-selected NSCLC patients. Preliminary efficacy data is expected in 2021.

The company will host a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. ET.