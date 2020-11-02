Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) will collaborate with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to develop and commercialize next-generation alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals and combination therapies for cancer.

The partnership will leverage Fusion's Targeted Alpha Therapies (TATs) platform and know-how in radiopharmaceuticals with AstraZeneca's portfolio of antibodies and cancer therapeutics, including DNA damage response inhibitors.

Under the terms of the deal, the parties will discover, develop and commercialize novel TATs based on Fusion's Fast-Clear linker technology with AZN's oncology antibodies. In addition, they will explore certain combo strategies between TATs, including Fusion's lead candidate FPI-1434, and AZN's therapeutics for the potential treatment of a range of cancers. Both companies will retain full rights to their respective assets.

AZN will pay fusion an upfront fee, milestones and other payments. Specific financial terms remain confidential.

Fusion will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the collaboration.