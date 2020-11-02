Wells Fargo lowers Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) to an Underweight rating after having it set at Overweight due to the unwinding ahead for COVID-19 tailwinds.

"OLLI has had a strong run through the pandemic, but the outlook for the stock from here looks challenging. Expectations for an unprecedented close-out buying opportunity related to COVID remain elevated, but evidence is emerging that this catalyst could be shorter lived than initially thought," updates analyst Edward Kelly.

Kelly warns that OLLI could end up giving back much of its recent sales and margin gains given the numerous unsustainable tailwinds.

Shares of Ollie's are down 1.26% premarket to $85.99 after the two-notch downgrade.

See all the analyst ratings on Ollie's and how Wells Fargo stands out as a contrarian call.