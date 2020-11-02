India's Future Retail says Amazon's asset sale injunction isn't binding
Nov. 02, 2020 7:40 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- On October 25, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) won an injunction with a Singapore arbitrator that prohibited India's Future Retail from selling its retail assets to Reliance Industries for $3.4B.
- Amazon, a stakeholder in Future Retail, said the sale violated pre-existing agreements in the investment deal.
- Yesterday, Future Retail said the ban isn't enforceable under Indian law and thus isn't binding.
- "FRL is also in the process of taking appropriate legal action to protect its rights," Future Retail says in a regulatory filing.
- Future Retail and Reliance both say they want to proceed with the deal as quickly as possible.
- Amazon has reportedly made a separate complaint to India's markets regulator.
- Background: Last year, Amazon acquired a 49% stake in Future Coupons, which came with a 3.58% stake in Future Retail and the right of first refusal to pick up more ownership.
