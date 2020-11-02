India's Future Retail says Amazon's asset sale injunction isn't binding

  • On October 25, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) won an injunction with a Singapore arbitrator that prohibited India's Future Retail from selling its retail assets to Reliance Industries for $3.4B.
  • Amazon, a stakeholder in Future Retail, said the sale violated pre-existing agreements in the investment deal.
  • Yesterday, Future Retail said the ban isn't enforceable under Indian law and thus isn't binding.
  • "FRL is also in the process of taking appropriate legal action to protect its rights," Future Retail says in a regulatory filing.
  • Future Retail and Reliance both say they want to proceed with the deal as quickly as possible.
  • Amazon has reportedly made a separate complaint to India's markets regulator.
  • Background: Last year, Amazon acquired a 49% stake in Future Coupons, which came with a 3.58% stake in Future Retail and the right of first refusal to pick up more ownership.
