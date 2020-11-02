With five stores across California and Oregon, The GrowBiz is the third-largest chain of hydroponic growing centers in the U.S.

GrowGeneration's (OTC:GRWG) purchase will bring its California centers up to 10, Oregon to two, and add annual revenues of nearly $50M.

CEO Darren Lampert: "The GrowBiz acquisition represents our continued investment in purchasing the 'best of breed' hydroponic operations in the U.S. and strengthening our management team with seasoned veterans from our industry."

The deal is expected to close this year.

Shares are up 3% premarket.

Source: Press Release