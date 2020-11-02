Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Q3 results:

Revenues: $636.4M (+89.7% Y/Y) vs consensus of $531.11M.

Tepezza (teprotumumab-trbw) Q3 net sales of $286.9M.

Orphan and Rheumatology Segment: Krystexxa: $108.5M (+9%); Ravicti: $64.6M (+8%); Procysbi: $43.1M (+7%); Actimmune: $28.3M (+2%); Buphenyl: $3.2M (+6%); Quinsair: $0.2M (-23%).

Net income: $292.8M as compared to $18.2M prior year; income/share: $1.31 as compared to $0.09M prior year; non-GAAP Net Income: $392.2M (+216%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.74 (+172%) vs consensus of $0.97.

Non-GAAP EBITDA: $329.8M (+153%).

CF Ops: $108.9M.

Cash and cash equivalents of $1.73B.

2020 Guidance: Revenues: $2.12B - 2.14B increased from $1.85B - 1.90B vs. consensus of $1.95B; Non-GAAP EBITDA: $920M - 940M from $725M - 775M; Tepezza sales: >$800M from previous guidance of >$650M.

Additionally, HZNP appointed Karin Rosén, M.D., Ph.D., as executive vice president, research and development and chief scientific officer. Most recently, served as senior vice president, US medical affairs at GlaxoSmithKline.

Shares are down 1.6% premarket.

