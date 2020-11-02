Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) will aim to become a net zero emitter of greenhouse gases by 2050, including emissions from production and final consumption of energy, new CEO Anders Opedal said as he took office today.

Achieving net zero emissions will require carbon capture and storage, so-called natural sinks and the use of technologies to produce hydrogen, Opedal says.

"Equinor is preparing for an expected gradual decline in global demand for oil and gas from around 2030 onwards," the company says. "In the longer term, Equinor expects to produce less oil and gas than today."

Renewables will be a significant growth area, the company says, noting it previously set ambitions for profitable growth within renewables and expects a production capacity of 4-6 GW by 2026 and 12-16 GW by 2035.

Opedal says the company expects to present an updated strategy at its capital markets day in June 2021.

Equinor last week reported below-consensus Q3 earnings and raised its dividend.