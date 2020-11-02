Genworth rises 5.3% after Oceanwide provides documents for $1.8B financing
Nov. 02, 2020 7:47 AM ETGenworth Financial, Inc. (GNW)GNWBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Genworth (NYSE:GNW) climbs 5.3% in premarket trading after announcing that China Oceanwide has provided satisfactory evidence indicating that Hony Capital expects to be able to finalize $1.8B financing in November for Oceanwide's purchase of Genworth.
- As a result of the progress made toward completing the transaction, Genworth's board has decided not to exercise its right to terminate the merger agreement at this time.
- Oceanwide is continuing to work toward the goal of closing the transaction by the end of the month, subject to timely receipt of outstanding regulatory re-approvals, confirmations and/or clearances.
- Oceanwide is also gathering funds in Mainland China to provide the remaining amount required to pay for the total Genworth purchase price of $5.43 per share.
- In addition, Oceanwide has requested confirmation of the extension of the acceptance of filing from the Chinese National eDevelopment and Reform Commission regarding the transaction.
- "Based on our discussions with Oceanwide and additional documentation regarding the funding processes provided to Genworth, we are hopeful that Oceanwide's transaction funding will be completed in time to close the transaction by November 30, 2020 without the need for an additional extension," said Genworth CEO Tom McInerney.
- If completed by the end of this month, it will have taken four years for the two companies to complete the purchase; they originally agreed to the deal in 2016 and have extended the deadline 15 times.