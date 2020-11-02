Wingstop tops estimates, fires off special dividend off strong digital demand

Nov. 02, 2020
  • Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) reports domestic same-store sales rose 25.4% in Q3. Digital sales were 62.0% higher during the quarter.
  • Cost of sales rose 180 bps to 76.0% of company-owned total sales. The increase was primarily due to additional incentive pay provided to restaurant team members during the COVID-19 pandemic. This increase was slightly offset by a 1.4% decrease in the cost of bone-in chicken wings as compared to the prior year period, as well as the chain's ability to leverage costs due to the increase in company-owned same store sales.
  • CEO update: "The special dividend we announced today of $5.00 per share underscores the strength of our asset-lite, highly franchised model and our ability to return capital to stockholders. I would like to express my gratitude to our team members and brand partners for delivering these tremendous results."
  • For the full year, Wingstop anticipated net system-wide restaurant openings of between 135 to 140 vs. a prior forecast for 120 to 130.
  • Shares of Wingstop are down 1.14% premarket to $115.00.
  • Read more on the Wingstop earnings beat and special dividend.
