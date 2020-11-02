Quick look at the current property diversification:

W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC ) +1.9% PM , completed two investments in October 2020 totaling ~$85M and 1.2M+ sq.ft, taking total YTD investment volume to ~$600M.

Investments comprise four operationally-critical industrial properties triple-net leased to industry-leading tenants with a weighted average lease term of 20 years.

"As companies continue to seek alternative sources of capital to support their strategic growth plans now and beyond COVID-19, sale-leasebacks remain a cost-effective, long-term solution for those that own their corporate real estate," Executive Director, Investments, Zachary Pasanen commented.