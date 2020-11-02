Document Security Systems (NYSEMKT:DSS) has launched its new corporate name and brand, Alset, Inc., to better reflect sweeping organizational changes and ongoing business expansions.

The company’s name and ticker symbol change is expected to go into effect after December 8, pending shareholder approval.

“Our goal and focus are to create and deliver long-term, sustained shareholder value as we continue to identify potential operational cost-reduction opportunities while simultaneously aligning resources to support and build a foundation for strategic growth opportunities,” added Jason Grady, COO. “We have already seen success from investments into existing key scalable business lines which are driving continued top and bottom-line improvements. The progress we are seeing on our new business model and expansive strategy should significantly accelerate these trends in 2021 and beyond, building the Alset brand into a global multinational powerhouse.”