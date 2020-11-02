Lumentum +4% after FQ1 beats driven by Optical Communications, upside profit view
- Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) shares are up 4% pre-market after fiscal Q1 results that beat on the top and bottom line with $452.4M (+1% Y/Y, $11.1M above consensus) and $1.78 EPS ($0.31 EPS).
- Optical Communications revenue was up 3% Y/Y to $428.5M.
- Lasers sales dropped 29% to $23.9M.
- Gross margin was 52% vs. the 47.9% consensus and 45.8% in last year's quarter.
- Operating margin was 33.7% vs. 28.7% consensus and 27.3% last year.
- "We started fiscal 2021 on a strong note, achieving record non-GAAP gross margin, operating margin and earnings per share in the first quarter. We expect the strong momentum to continue into the second quarter. Long-term market trends are very favorable, as the world is increasingly shifting to digital and virtual approaches to work, education, and life, which drives increasing demand for our differentiated products and technologies," says CEO Alan Lowe.
- The FQ2 outlook includes in-line revenue of $465-485M (consensus: $471.03M) and upside EPS of $1.70-1.90 (consensus: $1.60).
