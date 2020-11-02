AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) surges 33% premarket after its investee company in China, Jiangsu AnPac Health Management Co., Ltd., qualified for COVID-19 nucleic acid tests in H1 2020 and received certification from the regulatory authority on October 17 for COVID-19 nucleic acid tests in Jiangsu AnPac’s medical lab in China.

Jiangsu AnPac has begun to receive samples for paid COVID-19 nucleic acid tests. Recently, AnPac Bio and Jiangsu AnPac have signed an agreement to develop and qualify new COVID-19 test technologies and products, and carry out evaluations.

In addition to novel cancer screening technology, products and services, AnPac Bio also has an active COVID-19 test products, services and commercialization program in both the US and China including a key patent application filed this year, with the company’s San Jose lab commercializing a COVID-19 antibody test in this quarter.