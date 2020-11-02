Dunkin' Brands not expected to see a more compelling offer

  • Shares of Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) are up 6.29% premarket to $105.98 vs. the $106.50 offer price from Inspire Brands.
  • Inspire Brands will be one of the largest restaurant companies in the world following the deal.
  • Cowen analyst Andrew Charles doesn't expect a more compelling offer for DNKN to arrive and thinks regulatory hurdles will be cleared. He is also positive on the deal for Inspire.
  • Charles: "In our view, Dunkin' provides a complementary fit in the Inspire portfolio, given Dunkin's coffee/breakfast focus, concentration in the Northeastern U.S., and operations across 60+ countries. Many of DNKN's international markets are operated by master franchisees that can presumably help accelerate development of Inspire's existing brands. Further, Dunkin' U.S. has a strong foundation with digital (8% mobile order mix in 3Q20) and loyalty (5.4 million active members in 3Q20). The press release also alludes to the potential leveraging of Dunkin's consumer packaged goods infrastructure."
  • Previously: Dunkin' Brands to go private at $106.50/share in $8.76B cash deal (Oct. 30)
