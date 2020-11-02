Camping World (NYSE:CWH) soars after sailing past Q3 estimates, issuing strong guidance and approving a new $100M share buyback program.

The company saw a 254% jump in adjusted EBITDA during Q3 to $217M and reports a total leverage ratio under its senior secured credit facilities of 2.3X. The leverage ratio is expected to drop below 2.0X by December 31.

"Our ability to focus on fundamentals including maximizing gross margins and maintaining expense controls was key to our success in the quarter. Our year to date net income was $304 million and adjusted EBITDA was $474 million," notes CEO Marcus Lemonis.

Shares of Camping World are up 8.55% premarket to $28.70.

