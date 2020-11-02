Communications Systems launches Private LTE offering

Nov. 02, 2020 8:13 AM ETCommunications Systems, Inc. (JCS)JCSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) has launched a Private LTE as a service offering through a collaboration of its subsidiary Ecessa with its strategic partner Quortus.
  • Private LTE/5G offers new opportunities for enterprises and governments to build wireless communication solutions for their needs.
  • Roger Lacey, CEO of CSI noted, “When we made strategic investments in Ecessa and Quortus earlier this year, our objective was to build out mobile edge capabilities, increase our ‘software-as-a-service’ recurring revenue stream, and create long-term value. This new technology offering successfully leverages those investments to deliver on all three of those goals.”
