VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) shares are up 13% pre-market to $6.26 after news broke late Friday that a jury decided Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mst pay the company $502.8M for patent infringement.

In the patent dispute, which has lasted for a decade, VirnetX claimed Apple's VPN on Demand and FaceTime were using its patents.

The jury was only deciding on the VPN on Demand part. VHC told the jury it should receive more than $700M, while Apple offered about $113M or $0.19/unit. The jury decided on $0.84/unit.

