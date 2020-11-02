The first subject has been enrolled in Novus Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:NVUS) Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating anti-CD40L antibody, AT-1501 in adults with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative neuromuscular disease resulting in the progressive loss of motor neurons that control voluntary muscles.

Top-line data from this trial are anticipated in 2022.

The endpoints of the study are safety and tolerability, and changes in pro-inflammatory biomarkers as well as neurofilament light chain. Exploratory clinical endpoints will also be assessed.

Novus Therapeutics has completed a Phase 1a/1b single ascending dose trial in healthy volunteers and adults living with ALS.

