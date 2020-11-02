Royalty Pharma acquires additional royalty interest from CF Foundation
- Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) inked an agreement to acquire the residual royalty interest in Vertex Pharmaceuticals' cystic fibrosis treatments owned by the Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Foundation.
- Agreement includes an upfront payment of $575M and a potential milestone payment of $75M.
- Transaction is expected to enhance the company's long-term adj. cash receipts and adj. cash flow growth.
- Under the terms of earlier agreements with CF Foundation, Royalty Pharma was obligated to pay the CF Foundation 50% of royalties attributable to revenue $5.8B+ in any calendar year.
- Current agreement eliminates this obligation and entitles Royalty Pharma to to all royalties above the previous revenue threshold; royalties not tied to patent expirations.
- In 2019, Vertex CF franchise generated net revenues totaling $4B+.