Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) fiscal Q2 core net investment income of 24 cents per share vs. 23 cents in the previous quarter.

Net asset value per share of $3.88 at Sept. 30, 2020 increased from $3.23 at June 30, 2020.

Q2 total investment income of $30.1M vs. $29.7M in Q1.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, OXLC recorded net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $70.0M, or 82 cents per share, comprised of: