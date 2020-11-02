Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) fiscal Q2 core net investment income of 24 cents per share vs. 23 cents in the previous quarter.
Net asset value per share of $3.88 at Sept. 30, 2020 increased from $3.23 at June 30, 2020.
Q2 total investment income of $30.1M vs. $29.7M in Q1.
For the quarter ended Sept. 30, OXLC recorded net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $70.0M, or 82 cents per share, comprised of:
Net investment income of $18.2M vs. $17.6M in the prior quarter;
Net realized losses of ~$33.2M vs. $27.3M in Q1; and
Net unrealized appreciation of ~$85.0M vs. $11.6M in Q1.
During the quarter, OXLC made additional CLO investments of ~$68.0M and received ~$55.7M from sales and repayments of its CLO investments.
OXLC gains 0.5% in premarket trading.
Conference call at 9:00 AM ET; 1-844-792-3730.
Previously: Oxford Lane Capital reports Q3 results (Nov. 2)