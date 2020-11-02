Seeking Alpha
Oxford Lane Capital NAV climbs 20% in fiscal Q2

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) fiscal Q2 core net investment income of 24 cents per share vs. 23 cents in the previous quarter.

Net asset value per share of $3.88 at Sept. 30, 2020 increased from $3.23 at June 30, 2020.

Q2 total investment income of $30.1M vs. $29.7M in Q1.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, OXLC recorded net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $70.0M, or 82 cents per share, comprised of:

    Net investment income of $18.2M vs. $17.6M in the prior quarter;

    Net realized losses of ~$33.2M vs. $27.3M in Q1; and

    Net unrealized appreciation of ~$85.0M vs. $11.6M in Q1.

During the quarter, OXLC made additional CLO investments of ~$68.0M and received ~$55.7M from sales and repayments of its CLO investments.

OXLC gains 0.5% in premarket trading.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET; 1-844-792-3730.

