CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) announces encouraging preliminary data from an ongoing Phase 1 study evaluating escalating doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV in healthy adult volunteers aged 18 - 60.

All doses tested (2, 4, 6, 8 and 12 µg on days 1 and 29) were generally well-tolerated and induced "strong binding and neutralizing antibody responses" in addition to first indication of T cell activation.

Titers of binding and neutralizing antibodies were on par with human convalescent sera (HCS) at the 12 µg dose (implying that they were below HSC levels at the other doses).

On the safety front, participants in the 12 µg arm experienced a range of severe (Grade 3) adverse events including fatigue, headache, chills, muscle pain, and to a lesser extent, fever. Most occurred after the second jab. All reported events were transient and usually resolved within 24 - 48 hours.

A Phase 2a study in Peru and Panama is also in process.

A pivotal Phase 2b/3 trial testing the 12 µg dose should launch by year-end.