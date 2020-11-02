Adjusted net income was $1.09 per diluted share vs. $1.19 per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago, but beat expectations by $0.07.

Core price of 3.2% vs. 4% a year earlier. Collection and disposal yield of 2.6% in both the third quarter of 2020 and Q3 of 2019. Total company volumes declined 5%.

Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue improved 110 basis points to 60.4% when compared to the third quarter of 2019.

"We've consistently pointed to operating EBITDA as the best measure of the health of our business, and despite the challenging backdrop, we delivered third quarter adjusted operating EBITDA results in line with last year's record performance and expanded adjusted operating EBITDA margin by 70 basis points," said CEO Jim Fish. "This is a testament both to our team’s ability to optimize our business in the new environment as well as the progress of economic recovery in North America."

"Given the strength of the company's third quarter, which demonstrated the resilience of the business model and strong execution on reducing the cost to serve, the company expects to exceed its 2020 adjusted operating EBITDA margin guidance of 28.0% to 28.5% and generate free cash flow in excess of $2B."

