NIO, EL and DNKN among premarket gainers

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT +80% as EMA approves Viaskin Peanut application.

Endurance International Group Holdings (EIGI +61% on announcing agreement to be acquired by Clearlake Capital Group L.P.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC +30% as its Chinese company secures COVID-19 nucleic acid test certification.

Superior Industries International (SUP +29% . on Q3 results.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT +21% after expanding cosibelimab manufacturing deal with Samsung Biologics.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) +13% .

NIO Limited (NIO +11% on its October 2020 delivery results.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) +10% .

Camping World Holdings (CWH +9% . on Q3 results.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) +8% .

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU +8% as company reinstates guidance, doubles dividend.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) +8% .

XPeng (XPEV +8% on its October 2020 delivery results.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) +8% .

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) +8% .

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) +7% .

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) +7% .

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) +6% .

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) +6% .

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) +5% .

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) +6% .

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) +6% .

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) +5% .