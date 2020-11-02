Seeking Alpha
On the Move

NIO, EL and DNKN among premarket gainers

|About: VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC)|By: , SA News Editor

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT +80% as EMA approves Viaskin Peanut application.

Endurance International Group Holdings (EIGI +61% on announcing agreement to be acquired by Clearlake Capital Group L.P.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC +30% as its Chinese company secures COVID-19 nucleic acid test certification.

Superior Industries International (SUP +29%. on Q3 results.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT +21% after expanding cosibelimab manufacturing deal with Samsung Biologics.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) +13%.

NIO Limited (NIO +11% on its October 2020 delivery results.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) +10%.

Camping World Holdings (CWH +9%. on Q3 results.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) +8%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU +8% as company reinstates guidance, doubles dividend.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) +8%.

XPeng (XPEV +8% on its October 2020 delivery results.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) +8%.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) +8%.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) +7%.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) +7%.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) +6%.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) +6%.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) +5%.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) +6%.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) +6%.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) +5%.

The Estee Lauder Companies (EL +5% on FQ1 results.

 