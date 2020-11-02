NIO, EL and DNKN among premarket gainers

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT +80% as EMA approves Viaskin Peanut application.
Endurance International Group Holdings (EIGI +61% on announcing agreement to be acquired by Clearlake Capital Group L.P.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC +30% as its Chinese company secures COVID-19 nucleic acid test certification.
Superior Industries International (SUP +29%. on Q3 results.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT +21% after expanding cosibelimab manufacturing deal with Samsung Biologics.
VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) +13%.
NIO Limited (NIO +11% on its October 2020 delivery results.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) +10%.
Camping World Holdings (CWH +9%. on Q3 results.
Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) +8%.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU +8% as company reinstates guidance, doubles dividend.
Fisker (NYSE:FSR) +8%.
XPeng (XPEV +8% on its October 2020 delivery results.
MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) +8%.
Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) +8%.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) +7%.
Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) +7%.
Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) +6%.
Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) +6%.
Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) +5%.
ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) +6%.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) +6%.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) +5%.
The Estee Lauder Companies (EL +5% on FQ1 results.