CoreLogic estimates up to $4B in insured losses from Zeta wind, storm surge

CoreLogic estimates that Hurricane Zeta caused $2.5B-$4.0B in insured wind and storm surge losses.

Wind losses for residential and commercial properties in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama are estimated at $2.2B-$3.5B while insured storm surge losses are estimated at an additional $0.3B-$0.5B.

Zeta is the third hurricane in two months to make landfall in Louisiana this year.

The analysis includes residential homes and commercial properties, including contents and business interruption and does not include broader economic loss from the storm, CoreLogic said.