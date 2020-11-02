Stifel turns constructive on Under Armour (UA, UAA) after seeing balance sheet improvements and other underlying improvement.

The firm moves to a Buy rating after having UAA slotted at Hold.

Stifel's stance" "We are upgrading our rating to Buy from Hold and increasing our target price to $17 from $11. Greater confidence stems from improved quality of revenue, sightlines to revenue inflection in 2021, gross margin drivers from mix and a streamlined expense base pointing to opportunity for earnings leverage."

BTIG was cautious on Under Armour after taking in the same Q3 report.

See all the sell-side ratings on Under Armour.