Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) soars 23 % premarket after achieving the remaining $5M milestone associated with interim enrollment under its Collaboration and License Agreement with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) for its development of miR-21 programs.

The milestone was triggered upon achievement of an enrollment metric by Sanofi in its Phase 2 clinical study evaluating RG-012 for the treatment of patients with Alport Syndrome.

The proceeds will be used to pay down the Company's term loan with Oxford LLC. and enable Regulus to receive an extension of interest-only payments through 2021, an extension of seven months from the previous terms.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company is also eligible to receive an additional $25M upon the successful achievement of a development milestone anticipated in 2023 related to the ongoing Phase 2 HERA study.

Previously: Regulus Therapeutics restructures agreements with Sanofi and Oxford Finance (Aug. 31)