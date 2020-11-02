Lufkin Industries says it acquired Schlumberger's (NYSE:SLB) North American rod lift unit - which provides downhole pumps and accessories, beam pumping units, sucker rods and gas lift products to help boost production from wells - for an undisclosed sum.

Schlumberger had put the rod lift business up for sale even before the industry was hit by weakening demand and prices due to the pandemic.

Schlumberger has been selling businesses and cutting thousands of employees to stem losses, and most recently agreed to sell its North American shale fracking business to Liberty Oilfield Services.