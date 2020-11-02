Down about 5% and below $34 per barrel on Sunday night, WTI crude oil (CL1:COM) has narrowed that loss to 0.9% , and is back to $35.47 one hour before stocks open for trading in New York.

The shaky action overnight came on demand worries after the U.K. Saturday joined much of Western Europe in announcing a return to induced economic coma to try and fight the pandemic.

This morning's bounce is perhaps being helped by headlines about Russian oil companies mulling the extension of current crude production restrictions continuing into early next year.