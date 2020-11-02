Provention Bio completes U.S. application for diabetes prevention med
Nov. 02, 2020
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) has completed its rolling U.S. marketing application for teplizumab for the delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk people, a Breakthrough Therapy-tagged indication. The company has requested Priority Review which, if granted, will shorten the review clock to six months.
- If all goes well, market launch will commence in 2021.
- Teplizumab is a CD3-targeted monoclonal antibody designed to slow the loss of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas while preserving beta cell function as measured by C-peptide.
- Shares up 5% premarket on light volume.