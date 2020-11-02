8x8 (EGHT -5.0% ) appointed Germaine Cota as its Chief Accounting Officer, reporting to the CFO Samuel Wilson.

Cota will oversee overall global accounting operations, financial reporting, tax, treasury, and internal audit functions.

"As we deliver on our goal of non-GAAP pre-tax breakeven exiting March 2021, Germaine’s leadership and experience will be instrumental as we drive continued strong growth this fiscal year and beyond," CFO Samuel Wilson commented.

Prior to 8x8, Cota served as the U.S. CFO for Nikkei-listed Mercari, a peer-to-peer e-commerce platform.