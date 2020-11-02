AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) shares are up 4.5% pre-market despite a mixed Q3 report that included upside revenue of $654.02M (-9% Y/Y, $45.35M above consensus) and an EPS miss with $1.32 ($0.02 below consensus).

U.S. ad revenue was down 15.5% Y/Y after dropping 14.6% in Q2, which was attributed to "the timing of the airing of original programming as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in lower demand." The company had guided a mid to high teen percentage range ad decline.

Cash from operations totaled $219M with FCF of $203M.

"With the addition of our new AMC+ premium SVOD offering, we expect to have 5.0 to 5.5 million total SVOD subscribers, in aggregate, by the end of the year," says CEO Josh Sapan.

The company now expects 4M+ paid subscribers for its four SVOD services (Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, UMC) by the end of the year.

Press release.

Previously: AMC Networks EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Nov. 02 2020)