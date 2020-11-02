Stocks are climbing in a wave of premarket buying that looks as broad-based as last week’s selloff, with just one day before Americans head to the polls.

The drubbing sectors took last week looked pretty indiscriminate, with stay-at-home favorites getting hit right along with recovery plays. But as lockdown measures expanded in Europe, with England over the weekend joining France and Germany, there was some strategic justification. The recovery plays would naturally face more pressure, while it may still look tempting to take some profits in the lockdown favorites that have seen valuations surge.

There were also a lot of moving parts. Disappointment about megacaps’ good-not-great earnings and oil tumbling to five-month lows added to negative sentiment.

This morning, it looks like many investors have decided the selling was overdone, illustrated well in Consumer Discretionaries.

The SPDR Consumer Discretionary Sector ETF (XLY, +1.2% ) is in the middle of the premarket sector performers. All sectors are in the green.

Among the top performers before the bell are casinos, like Wynn (WYNN, +3% ) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS, +1.3% ), and department stores like Kohl’s (KSS, +1% ) and Nordstrom (JWN, +2% ).

Wynn and Las Vegas Sands lost more than 5% last week. Nordstrom was the big loser for the week, off 15%, while Kohl’s fell 11%.

Kohl’s at the very least "has sketched a path forward,” D.M. Martins Research, who is now neutral on the stock, wrote on Seeking Alpha. “As complex as the roadmap might look, I think that it hits the important points: a focus on casual wear, the online channel, and 'inventory minimalism'".

But also gaining this morning are the stocks that weathered the pandemic selloff the best, based on year-to-date performance.

Amazon (AMZN, +0.6% ), the quintessential lockdown play, is higher after dropping 5% in its earnings week. Chipotle (CMG, +1% ), the third-best year-to-date performer in the sector lost 10% last week. Dollar General (DG, +1% ) and Lowe’s (LOW, +1.3% ) are also gaining.

Looking to momentum, XLY’s move this morning is giving the ETF a little more breathing space above its 100-day simple moving average, where it was sitting a little more than 1% higher than after Friday’s close. It hasn’t fallen below the level since mid-May.

It dropped below the 50-day SMA last week.

Sector Watch

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is gaining and had some encouraging moves last week as it concentrated more on the moves big players are making to cut costs than solely on the price of oil.

That said, crude futures are dropping again, sinking down below $34/share for the first time since late May. Levels that looked like strong support, $37, $36 and $35, have been taken out as lockdown measures hit the outlook for demand.