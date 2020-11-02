Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) slides 29% in premarket after the company announced the completion of its debt settlement agreement with Molteni and Horizon Credit. It also closed acquisition of kappa opioid agonist peptide, JT-09, for use in combination with Titan's ProNeura drug delivery technology, for the treatment of chronic pruritus.

The completion of both transactions had been subject to Titan's closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering, which occurred on October 30.

The company says it is positioned to progress preclinical development of ProNeura-based product candidate pipeline, including establishing proof of concept with JT-09 in 1H of 2021.