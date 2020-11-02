UBS drops Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to a Neutral rating after having the motorcycle stock set at Buy.

The firm has concerns over the pace of sales growth ahead and notes the 90-day rally in share price.

"Our thesis has played out ahead of the launch of HOG's new 5-year strategy. We laid out a strategic plan for the company in July and we factored in those plans, leading our EPS estimate to be 15-20% ahead of consensus. Management has since then announced its 5-year Hardwire plan. HOG has not yet given EPS guidance, which they plan to do in Feb with FY results, but we have seen consensus EPS move up closer to our estimates."

Shares of HOG are down 1.44% premarket to $32.40.

