Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) closed its Cradlepoint acquisition as part of its ongoing strategy of capturing market share in the rapidly expanding 5G enterprise space.

On closing, a consideration of ~1B was paid using Ericsson's cash-in-hand.

Ericsson's operating margins are expected to be negatively impacted by ~1% in 2021 and 2022; 50% related to amortization of intangible assets arising from the acquisition.

Quick look at the company's EBIT margin past 3 years: