Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) closed its Cradlepoint acquisition as part of its ongoing strategy of capturing market share in the rapidly expanding 5G enterprise space.
On closing, a consideration of ~1B was paid using Ericsson's cash-in-hand.
Ericsson's operating margins are expected to be negatively impacted by ~1% in 2021 and 2022; 50% related to amortization of intangible assets arising from the acquisition.
Quick look at the company's EBIT margin past 3 years:
By leveraging the combined offering of the two companies, Ericsson will be able to create valuable new revenue streams for its customers by supporting 5G-enabled services for enterprise, and boost returns on investments in the network.
Cradlepoint will operate as a stand-alone subsidiary within Ericsson; it will be part of Ericsson's Business Area Technologies & New Businesses.
