Dante Labs, a global pioneer in direct-to-consumer genomic testing will be offering saliva-based COVID-19 testing services in across Europe utilizing a Fluidigm's (NASDAQ:FLDM) assay and reagents designed to be run on the Fluidigm Biomark HD system.

The company is initially using the Fluidigm system to test its own employees, followed by rollout of saliva-based COVID-19 testing services in seven European countries, including the UK, Italy, Spain and France.

By the end of November, FLDM expects to process at least 30,000 saliva-based COVID-19 tests per week in Europe.