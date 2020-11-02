Henry Schein (HSIC +1.1% ) Q3 results:

Revenue of $2.84B (+13.1% Y/Y), beating consensus by $390M

Sales breakup: Dental sales -41.2%, Medical sales -11.4%, Technology and Value-Added Services sales -15.9%.

GAAP net income was $141.7M, or EPS of $0.99 vs Q3 2019 GAAP EPS of $0.91 beats consensus by $0.32; Non-GAAP income of $147M or EPS of $1.03 vs Q3 2019 non-GAAP EPS of $0.90 beats consensus by $0.26.Both GAAP and non-GAAP net income for the 3Q 2020 was favorably impacted by a U.S. federal income tax settlement reached during the quarter, which lowered income tax expense by ~$15.6M, or $0.11 per diluted share.

The company is not providing financial guidance due to continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

