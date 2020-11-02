C-Bond Systems (OTCPK:CBNT) expands distribution network for its patented glass-strengthening solution C-Bond NanoShield.

This new partner is into distribution of preventative maintenance chemicals and equipment to the professional installer channel in the automotive dealer and aftermarket segments. It has placed an initial order in excess of $30K to include C-Bond NanoShield as part of its product offerings in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

"This latest distribution partner has significant reach to further expand sales into the Automotive Dealer and Aftermarket segments where we believe C-Bond NanoShield is a natural complement to the existing product offering,” says chairman and CEO Scott R. Silverman.