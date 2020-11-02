NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) agrees to sell its terminals in Texas City, Tex., to BWC Terminals for $106M, saying the location and unique configuration of the terminals are no longer synergistic with the company's strategies for its other Gulf Coast assets.

"This divestiture will allow us to deploy the proceeds to further improve our debt metrics and self-fund a larger proportion of our capital program," President and CEO Brad Barron says.

NS has been a steady decliner over the past six months, recently skidding to $9.82, its lowest intraday price since April.