Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) has expanded its reseller agreement with Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) to include the Streamline Health eValuator and Clinical Documentation Integrity solutions.

These additions would enable Allscripts to offer their clients a suite of solutions to optimize the middle of their revenue cycle for greater revenue integrity and financial results.

“We believe our focus on optimizing the middle of the revenue cycle for healthcare providers throughout the country makes us a great fit for Allscripts’ clients." stated Tee Green, President and CEO, Streamline Health.