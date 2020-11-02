Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF) -11.8% PM , opened its 27th dispensary in St. Augustine Florida, the first Liberty store to open in St. Johns County.

As one of Liberty's largest retail locations, the store consists of a spacious display and retail space, two large waiting areas, one private consultation room and convenient drive-through access, servicing a surrounding population of 100K+ residents and visitors.

The company plans to open additional dispensaries through the end of the year and into 2021, which will be supported by its LHS360 cultivation and manufacturing facility located on 387 acres in Gainesville.