Superior share skyrockets, +27% PM on expanding margin and cash flow

Superior Industries (NYSE:SUP) reports Q3 unit shipments of 4.4M, a decrease of 10% compared to 4.9M in the same period during last year.

Net sales were $317M, compared to net sales of $352M prior, decrease was driven by lower volumes and a decrease in aluminum prices, partially offset by favorable product mix and a stronger Euro.

Gross profit of $32M, compared to gross profit of $16M prior.

Operating income of $19M vs. nil prior.

Cost and cash actions deliver significant margin expansion and cash flow.

Company repaid the outstanding amounts on its U.S. and European revolving credit facilities.

Net cash flow from operating activities of $100M, compared to $33M.

Adjusted EBITDA was $47M, a rise of 20% compared to last year.

Record liquidity at $336M; total funded debt of $630M and net debt of $519M.

Net income of $11.1M or EPS of $0.12 vs. last year's loss of $6.6M vs, EPS loss of $0.57.

Outlook:

"Industry production in the third quarter of 2020 recovered significantly from the second quarter. Our business and team have performed well in the face of the challenges brought on by the current operating environment; we are pleased with the third quarter results. During the quarter we delivered substantial cash flow and earnings growth, as well as year-over-year margin improvement. This outcome was supported by the successful ramp-up of our facilities, structural cost improvements, the execution of both temporary and permanent cost reductions in response to COVID-19, and the ongoing mix shift towards higher content wheels, which has supported Value-Added Sales(1) growth at or above market throughout 2020."commented Majdi Abulaban, President and CEO.

Shares +27% PM

Previously: Superior EPS beats by $0.56, beats on revenue (Nov. 2)