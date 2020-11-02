Citing an updated to forward estimates and a small P/E multiple raise, Wedbush upgrades Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) from Neutral to Outperform and adds $4 to the price target for $25.

HEAR shares are up 4.9% pre-market to $18.90.

Analyst Michael Pachter makes the adjustments due to HEAR competitors trading at a premium due to the market expansion and strong execution.

The analyst praises Turtle Beach's Q2 earnings results and highly competitive Q3/Q4 product launches, but he thinks the company should remain at a discount to its peers due to the smaller size, volatility, and lack of a streaming peripherals product.

Turtle Beach will report Q3 results on Thursday. Consensus estimates expect $64.3M in revenue and $0.19 EPS.

HEAR is trading at a 21.35 forward PE compared to the 21.2 for larger competitor Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) and the 28.96 for recently public Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR).

