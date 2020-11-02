Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) reports revenue fell 2% on a constant currency basis in Q3. Value-add revenue declined 5.7% to $3.3B.

Clean Air division revenue +8.3% to $1.919B, Powertrain revenue -6.9% to $1.01B, Motorparts revenue -8.1% to $730M and Ride Performance division revenue -10.6% to $600M.

Q3 North America, Europe and China volume continues to strengthen sequentially

EBIT margin improved 260 bps to 5.5%. Adjusted EBITDA slightly up 0.3% to $388M and adjusted EBITDA as a percent of value-add revenue was 11.8%, +90 bps Y/Y.

Cash generated from operations was $486M vs. $164M year ago, driven by strong earnings resiliency, effective working capital management, including with respect to inventories and a return to more normalized levels of factoring.

As of Sept. 30, 2020, the company's liquidity increased to $1.8B, comprised of $721M cash and $1.1B undrawn on the revolving credit facility vs. liquidity of $1.4B on June 30, 2020.

Paid down $1.1B of outstanding revolver balance.

Q4 Guidance: Value-add revenue: to be roughly even vs. Q3; Value-add adjusted EBITDA margin: +200 bps Y/Y.

The company's revenue forecast incorporates more conservative light vehicle production assumptions than IHS Markit.

FY2020 capital expenditures to be ~$380M and net debt at or below the 2019 year-end level of $5B.

Brian Kesseler, CEO said, "Our Accelerate+ program is delivering structural cost savings as planned and contributing to improved cash flow and margins, positioning Tenneco to finish 2020 strong with positive." momentum."

Accelerate+ and Other Cost Reductions:

Shares up 10.8% premarket.

Previously: Tenneco EPS misses by $0.22, beats on revenue (Nov. 2)